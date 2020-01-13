HTMLCOIN Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $4,148.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00051807 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00802205 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00209304 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004680 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00078526 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001702 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HTMLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.