Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives $142.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 170,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

