Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $117.90

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.90.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ETR stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 744,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after acquiring an additional 682,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 192.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 497.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 769,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after acquiring an additional 640,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

