Brokerages Expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ArQule posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ARQL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ArQule by 4.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ArQule by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ArQule by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ArQule by 53,511.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArQule by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $19.99 on Friday. ArQule has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

