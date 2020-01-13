Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.52 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $526.69 million, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

