Amon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $649.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Amon has a total market cap of $595,148.00 and approximately $649.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amon has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.02006632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00185795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00121761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

