Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $202.59

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE NSC opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $159.85 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day moving average is $186.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

