SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $65.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SEIC stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

