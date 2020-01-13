Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives $5.97 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

