$0.51 EPS Expected for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 145,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.