Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.72.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

