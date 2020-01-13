BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $510.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,313,567 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,203. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 277.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 793,179 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 79.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,038 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 212,553 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,944,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 236,254 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

