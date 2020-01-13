BidaskClub Upgrades AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,487. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.