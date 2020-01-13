Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Of Princeton during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.