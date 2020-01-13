Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,350.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,240.00.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,115.13.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,086.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,983.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,953.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,173,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 21.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

