Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $380.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

