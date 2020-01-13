China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of CBPO opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. China Biologic Products has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $119.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.13.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth $8,749,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in China Biologic Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth $6,477,000. Institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

