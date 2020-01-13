CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $19.81 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $895,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CareDx by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 2,205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CareDx by 2,198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 292,542 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

