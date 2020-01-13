Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.29 on Friday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 72.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 15.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth about $109,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

