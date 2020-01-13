Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.64.

CHNG stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. Change Healthcare’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

