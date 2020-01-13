Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

CNST stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 6.79.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Audia sold 5,212 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $70,674.72. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $139,464.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,971 shares of company stock worth $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

