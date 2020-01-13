Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $297.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

