Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.00.
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $297.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.60.
In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,307,000 after buying an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
