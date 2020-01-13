Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

