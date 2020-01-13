BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Resources and Commodities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:BCX opened at $7.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

