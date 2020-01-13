BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

