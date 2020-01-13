Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Dividend History for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

