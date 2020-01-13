National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NOV opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 244,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

