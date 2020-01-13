Argus Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Argus to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.39.

NVIDIA stock opened at $244.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,640,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

