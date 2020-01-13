Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $218.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $621.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $141.27 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 105,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

