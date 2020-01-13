Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 69,643 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

