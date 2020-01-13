Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

HOLX opened at $53.17 on Monday. Hologic has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Insiders sold 231,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,730,000 after buying an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 203.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 323.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 317,614 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

