Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $146.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $121.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -105.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,479 shares of company stock worth $6,849,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $547,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

