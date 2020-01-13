Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €46.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.22 ($53.75).

Several brokerages recently commented on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ETR 1COV opened at €40.37 ($46.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.75. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

