At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.53-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.At Home Group also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.33-0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. At Home Group has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair cut shares of At Home Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

