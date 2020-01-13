ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $121.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares in the company, valued at $15,813,063.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,540 shares of company stock worth $7,822,630. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 208.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13,733.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,241,000 after acquiring an additional 538,900 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after acquiring an additional 450,954 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 66.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,433,000 after acquiring an additional 310,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,870,382,000 after buying an additional 212,459 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $156.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

