Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marriott International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.