DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

DISH stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in DISH Network by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

