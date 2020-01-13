MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year, increasing competition and high debt burden are significant concerns. Also, the company’s baccarat business has been facing some headwinds for quite some time. The trade war between Beijing and Washington continues to hurt gambling stocks and MGM Resorts is no exception. Of late, estimates for 2020 have witnessed downward revisions, reflecting analysts’ concern over the stock’s potential. However, the company’s strong portfolio, resort openings, other entertainment offerings in the pipeline and focus on non-gaming activities bode well for long-term growth. An increase in visit in the Las Vegas market and solid long-term prospects of the Macau business are expected to boost revenues, going forward.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.55.

MGM opened at $33.21 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

