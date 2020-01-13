STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STRATA Skin Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.