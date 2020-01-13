istar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of istar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.68. istar has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.65 million. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. istar’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that istar will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,278,973 shares in the company, valued at $911,663,277.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,538. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in istar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,024,000 after buying an additional 481,799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in istar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after buying an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in istar by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in istar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in istar by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

