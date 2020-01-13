Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $965.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.51 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.74%. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,702 shares in the company, valued at $433,431. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $608,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,316 shares of company stock valued at $459,591. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stewart Information Services (STC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.