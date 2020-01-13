Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $42.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $37.58 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.