Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

