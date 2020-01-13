Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 541.24% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,216,127 shares of company stock valued at $122,442,678. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $784,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,347,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

