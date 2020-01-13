B. Riley Boosts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $158.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $131.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,623. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $7,766,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,017 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

