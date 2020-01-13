Shaw Communications Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.47. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$24.68 and a 52 week high of C$28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.09.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total value of C$797,670.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR.B. CIBC dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

