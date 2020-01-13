Shaw Communications Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:SJR.B)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.47. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$24.68 and a 52 week high of C$28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.09.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total value of C$797,670.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR.B. CIBC dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Dividend History for Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marriott International Price Target Raised to $135.00
Marriott International Price Target Raised to $135.00
DISH Network PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley
DISH Network PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley
MGM Resorts International Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
MGM Resorts International Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
STRATA Skin Sciences Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
STRATA Skin Sciences Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
istar Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
istar Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Stewart Information Services Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research
Stewart Information Services Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report