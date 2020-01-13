Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

BNE opened at C$4.33 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.15.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$47.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.00.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.