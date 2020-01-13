Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $611,298.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 43.6% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $611,298.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00802502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,066,173 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.