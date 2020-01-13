CrypticCoin Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $422,067.00 and approximately $2,518.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00456958 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00082779 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00126789 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

