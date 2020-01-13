LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $436,169.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $436,169.00 and approximately $42,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037526 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00325306 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002541 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012554 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

